Previous
Photo 1718
Girl with umbrella
The perfect Bergen graffiti :-)
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
3rd September 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
umbrella
Boxplayer
ace
Nice find
September 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A lovely mural
September 3rd, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful, what a lovely mural - I like that it's been done on a wooden surface.
September 3rd, 2025
