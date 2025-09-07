Previous
The lake by helstor365
Photo 1722

The lake

The bug I have been co-existing with for the last days have developed into a sinus infection so just a quick walk around the lake today
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful, hope you feel better quickly
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact