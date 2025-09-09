Sign up
Photo 1724
Potpourri
Well, not really. Claudia was pruning some of the flowers on the balcony and this was all stuff she had taken off. I liked the colours and arranged them as a flatlay and took some photos of it with a macro lens.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
autumn
,
potpourri
,
flatlay
Diana
ace
It sure gave you a beautiful photo op!
September 9th, 2025
