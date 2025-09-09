Previous
Potpourri by helstor365
Potpourri

Well, not really. Claudia was pruning some of the flowers on the balcony and this was all stuff she had taken off. I liked the colours and arranged them as a flatlay and took some photos of it with a macro lens.
9th September 2025

Diana ace
It sure gave you a beautiful photo op!
September 9th, 2025  
