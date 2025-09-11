Previous
Brave Sir Robin ran away... by helstor365
Brave Sir Robin ran away...

...but not until I got a few photos of him.

Apparently we uncovered some tasty snacks that this robin just couldn't resist while we were doing some "gardening" outside out apartment block.

Bonus points to anyone who spotted the Monty Python reference :-)
Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
Fantastic focus and details, such a gorgeous little bird.
September 11th, 2025  
