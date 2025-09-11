Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1726
Brave Sir Robin ran away...
...but not until I got a few photos of him.
Apparently we uncovered some tasty snacks that this robin just couldn't resist while we were doing some "gardening" outside out apartment block.
Bonus points to anyone who spotted the Monty Python reference :-)
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2311
photos
97
followers
34
following
472% complete
View this month »
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
Latest from all albums
514
1721
1722
515
1723
1724
1725
1726
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
11th September 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
Diana
ace
Fantastic focus and details, such a gorgeous little bird.
September 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close