Bridge and boat by helstor365
Bridge and boat

The bridge takes you to an island next to Bergen (called Askøy) and the "tiny" boat you can see is part of public transport here and takes passengers quickly to and from the centre of Bergen and the island.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Helge E. Storheim

Lovely capture and scene.
September 20th, 2025  
