Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1735
Bridge and boat
The bridge takes you to an island next to Bergen (called Askøy) and the "tiny" boat you can see is part of public transport here and takes passengers quickly to and from the centre of Bergen and the island.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2325
photos
97
followers
34
following
475% complete
View this month »
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Latest from all albums
71
1731
1732
1733
518
1734
1735
519
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
20th September 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
boat
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and scene.
September 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close