Plan-B (autumn edition) by helstor365
Photo 1747

Plan-B (autumn edition)

It is going to be a wet and windy weekend here in south western Norway.. there are two storms heading our way so I thought I should take an autumn colour plan-b shot before all the leaves are blown off the trees :-)
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

