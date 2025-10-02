Sign up
Previous
Photo 1747
Plan-B (autumn edition)
It is going to be a wet and windy weekend here in south western Norway.. there are two storms heading our way so I thought I should take an autumn colour plan-b shot before all the leaves are blown off the trees :-)
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd October 2025 10:43am
Tags
autumn
,
plan-b
