Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1748
All sizes
The tall building on the right is built completely from wood. At the time it was built it was the tallest wooden building in the world.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2346
photos
96
followers
33
following
478% complete
View this month »
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
Latest from all albums
1744
525
1745
526
1746
1747
527
1748
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M100
Taken
3rd October 2025 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close