Previous
All sizes by helstor365
Photo 1748

All sizes

The tall building on the right is built completely from wood. At the time it was built it was the tallest wooden building in the world.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact