Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1756
Still some autumn leaves left on the trees
I got an email from Adobe today saying that they increase the monthly subscription fee from about EUR 10,- to EUR 20.- !
I immediately canceled my subscription. I will still have PhotoShop until November 10th but after that I have to find something new. I have other editing apps but I don't like any of them :-)
Maybe I'll just go back to PhotoShop Elements.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2357
photos
97
followers
33
following
481% complete
View this month »
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
Latest from all albums
528
1752
1753
529
1754
72
1755
1756
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
11th October 2025 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close