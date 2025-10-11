Previous
Still some autumn leaves left on the trees by helstor365
Still some autumn leaves left on the trees

I got an email from Adobe today saying that they increase the monthly subscription fee from about EUR 10,- to EUR 20.- !

I immediately canceled my subscription. I will still have PhotoShop until November 10th but after that I have to find something new. I have other editing apps but I don't like any of them :-)

Maybe I'll just go back to PhotoShop Elements.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
