Previous
Photo 1758
Mill house (autumn edition)
I would have liked better light but I live in Bergen so I just have to be happy as long as it is not pouring down :-)
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
13th October 2025 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
mill
,
mill house
