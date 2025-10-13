Previous
Mill house (autumn edition) by helstor365
Mill house (autumn edition)

I would have liked better light but I live in Bergen so I just have to be happy as long as it is not pouring down :-)
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
