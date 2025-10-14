Previous
Reflections by helstor365
Photo 1759

Reflections

A bit of street photography today.

The first image I have edited with Photoshop Elements since 2019. Because I was registered with a copy of Elements 2015 on Adobe's web site I got an upgrade price for Element 2026 :-)

14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact