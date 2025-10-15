Previous
Autumn in the park by helstor365
Photo 1760

Autumn in the park

For my everyday editing I don't think I'm giving up much by "downgrading" from Adobe Camera Raw/Photoshop to Photoshop Elements (and I'm saving around EUR 700 over the next 3 years.... I can get a nice used camera for that kind of money :-).
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact