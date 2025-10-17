Sign up
Previous
Photo 1762
Reflections in red
Inside, outside, in front and behind (and a red, shiny wall :-)
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th October 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
