Photo 1763
Classic Bergen
One of the most photographed streets in Bergen - the cobblestone street leading up to the funicular station. I walked past there today so I thought: Why not? :-)
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
bergen
,
fløybanen
