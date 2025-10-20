Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1765
Autumnal picnic spot
Still some leaves left on the trees
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2371
photos
96
followers
33
following
483% complete
View this month »
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
Latest from all albums
531
1762
73
1763
532
1764
533
1765
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th October 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picnic
,
fall
,
autumn
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely autumn scene.
October 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close