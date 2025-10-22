Previous
Lichen by helstor365
Lichen

Or nature's own "Lavender Mist" ?

22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
What a great abstract it makes!
October 22nd, 2025  
