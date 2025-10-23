Sign up
Previous
Photo 1768
Sparrows
And lots of them :-)
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2375
photos
96
followers
33
following
484% complete
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
532
1764
533
1765
1766
534
1767
1768
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd October 2025 3:17pm
Tags
sparrows
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 23rd, 2025
