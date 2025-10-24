Sign up
Photo 1769
Photo 1769
Plan B (New Canon 6D edition)
I came across a really nice looking Canon 6D with less than 2000 shutter clicks and a really nice price tag... so I bought it :-)
Now I have to see if I can sell my old 6D for parts.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2377
photos
96
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th October 2025 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plan-b
,
6d
Diane
ace
Photo looks good!
October 24th, 2025
