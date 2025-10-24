Previous
Plan B (New Canon 6D edition) by helstor365
Plan B (New Canon 6D edition)

I came across a really nice looking Canon 6D with less than 2000 shutter clicks and a really nice price tag... so I bought it :-)

Now I have to see if I can sell my old 6D for parts.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

Diane ace
Photo looks good!
October 24th, 2025  
