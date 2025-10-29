Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1774
If looks could kill.....
I think this might be a "Norsk Skogskatt" (Norwegian forest cat)
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2387
photos
96
followers
33
following
486% complete
View this month »
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Latest from all albums
74
1771
1772
75
537
1773
1774
538
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
29th October 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stare
,
cat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close