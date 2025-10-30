Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1775
On the menu today...
... berries from the sargent crab apple tree.
It is that time of year again when the birds feast on the berries from the tree
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2388
photos
96
followers
33
following
486% complete
View this month »
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Latest from all albums
1771
1772
75
537
1773
1774
538
1775
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
30th October 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
berries
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great catch!
October 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close