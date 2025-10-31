Sign up
Photo 1776
Beech trees
The beech trees in the park are the last ones to shed their leaves and they never go without first delivering a firework of autumnal colours
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2391
photos
96
followers
33
following
486% complete
Tags
autumn
,
beech
Brian
Splendid
October 31st, 2025
