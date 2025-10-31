Previous
Beech trees by helstor365
Photo 1776

Beech trees

The beech trees in the park are the last ones to shed their leaves and they never go without first delivering a firework of autumnal colours
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Splendid
October 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact