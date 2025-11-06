Sign up
Photo 1782
Larch trees...
are conifers but not evergreen. They are deciduous (I learned a new word today :-) conifers
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
autumn
,
larch
