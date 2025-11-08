Previous
Still life No.001 by helstor365
Still life No.001

It has been a murky kind of day here today. No proper daylight at all so I tried to do a classic still life instead :-)

Lit with a LED torch covered with a bit of tracing paper to soften the light.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Jennifer ace
Nicely done! I hadn't thought of that - it's a great idea for lighting - but will try it in future.
November 8th, 2025  
