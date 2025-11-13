Previous
Handrail by helstor365
Photo 1789

Handrail

I tested a new lens for the Canon M system today. A Viltrox 56mm f/1.4. It is the fastest lens I have so naturally I had to take all the test shots at f/1.4 :-)

Edited in Affinity Photo 3
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

