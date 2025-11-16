Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1792
A quiet, Sunday morning
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2411
photos
96
followers
33
following
490% complete
View this month »
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Latest from all albums
1787
1788
1789
541
1790
1791
78
1792
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
16th November 2025 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sunday
,
wet
,
bergen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close