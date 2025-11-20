Previous
Lone pine tree with reflection by helstor365
Photo 1796

Lone pine tree with reflection

Another favourite subject that I seem to photograph every time I walk past it ;-). But the conditions today were perfect and I am still testing to see if the Nikon is a keeper.

Edited with Affinity.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana ace
Simply stunning! I love these beautiful postcard shots you are taking atm 👌🏻
November 20th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Wowzers!
November 20th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yeah....I definitely wish I could have been there with you for this shot....beautiful
November 20th, 2025  
