Previous
Photo 1796
Lone pine tree with reflection
Another favourite subject that I seem to photograph every time I walk past it ;-). But the conditions today were perfect and I am still testing to see if the Nikon is a keeper.
Edited with Affinity.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
20th November 2025 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
woodland
,
pine tree
Diana
ace
Simply stunning! I love these beautiful postcard shots you are taking atm 👌🏻
November 20th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Wowzers!
November 20th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah....I definitely wish I could have been there with you for this shot....beautiful
November 20th, 2025
