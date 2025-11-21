Sign up
Photo 1797
Icy stream
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2419
photos
97
followers
33
following
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1793
1794
542
79
1795
543
1796
1797
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
21st November 2025 11:24am
Tags
ice
,
stream
Diana
ace
Amazing selective focus and details!
November 21st, 2025
