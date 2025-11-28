Previous
Church by helstor365
Photo 1804

Church

I didn't take a photo today so here's one from earlier this month.

This is actually the Bergen cathedral. Not very impressive as cathedrals go but we like it anyway :-)
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
The light on that weathered copper is really nice.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact