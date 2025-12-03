Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
A crow story :-)
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2434
photos
98
followers
33
following
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
546
1808
1809
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
crow
,
triptych
John Falconer
ace
Terrific sharp images
December 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots and sequence.
December 3rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Love the sequence!
December 3rd, 2025
