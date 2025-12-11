Sign up
Previous
Photo 1817
Another dark, dreary and wet day
I did go out today. Needed to go to the mall to buy sine stuff. Took this phone snap on the way....
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2444
photos
98
followers
33
following
497% complete
View this month »
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Latest from all albums
1811
548
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g54 5G
Taken
11th December 2025 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
dreary
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition. I like the light inside the building, providing some warm to the overall image.
December 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and contrasts.
December 11th, 2025
