Another dark, dreary and wet day by helstor365
Another dark, dreary and wet day

I did go out today. Needed to go to the mall to buy sine stuff. Took this phone snap on the way....
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

Corinne C ace
A lovely composition. I like the light inside the building, providing some warm to the overall image.
December 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and contrasts.
December 11th, 2025  
