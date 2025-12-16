Today is the 16. of December and the start of the Christmas Novena. I first experienced the Christmas Novena in Colombia, in December 2000. It is a spirited mix of praying and singing accompanied by banging on or rattling whatever percussion instrument you have managed to get you hands on :-) And naturally, there is lots of great Colombian food and beverages!Of course Claudia wants to do the Novena here even though it is just the two of us so the percussion instruments were brought up from the basement today, Unfortunately I'm in charge of the food and drinks so no no excitement or surprises there :-)