Previous
Percussion instruments by helstor365
Photo 1822

Percussion instruments

Today is the 16. of December and the start of the Christmas Novena. I first experienced the Christmas Novena in Colombia, in December 2000. It is a spirited mix of praying and singing accompanied by banging on or rattling whatever percussion instrument you have managed to get you hands on :-) And naturally, there is lots of great Colombian food and beverages!

Of course Claudia wants to do the Novena here even though it is just the two of us so the percussion instruments were brought up from the basement today, Unfortunately I'm in charge of the food and drinks so no no excitement or surprises there :-)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novena_of_aguinaldos
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact