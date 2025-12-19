Sign up
Previous
Photo 1825
Lichen on a tree trunk
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2456
photos
98
followers
33
following
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1820
1821
551
1822
1823
80
1824
1825
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
19th December 2025 11:22am
Privacy
Tags
lichen
Diana
ace
Wonderful clarity and details.
December 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 19th, 2025
