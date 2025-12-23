Sign up
Previous
Photo 1829
Panorama
I had to try the panorama function in Photoshop Elements.This is a 5 image pano so the function seems to work well.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2460
photos
97
followers
33
following
501% complete
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1823
80
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd December 2025 10:42am
Tags
pano
