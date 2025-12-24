Sign up
Supply boats
The inner harbour is filled up with supply boats on Christmas Eve.
24th December 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2463
photos
97
followers
33
following
501% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th December 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
supply boats
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot
December 24th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. Enjoy the festive season and maybe some of the supplies!
December 24th, 2025
