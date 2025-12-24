Previous
Supply boats by helstor365
Photo 1830

Supply boats

The inner harbour is filled up with supply boats on Christmas Eve.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot
December 24th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good shot. Enjoy the festive season and maybe some of the supplies!
December 24th, 2025  
