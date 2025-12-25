Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1831
Big, blue boat!
Today it is kind of cloudy, dark and murky here again and I haven't been outside at all (yet) so here is another shot from my walk in town yesterday.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2465
photos
97
followers
33
following
501% complete
View this month »
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
Latest from all albums
1827
1828
1829
552
553
1830
81
1831
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th December 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
Diana
ace
Great shot and perspective.
December 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close