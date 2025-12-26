Previous
Bergen by helstor365
Photo 1832

Bergen

I photograph this scene every time I walk by it but I've never seen it as empty as today. No people, no cars, no tarps hiding ongoing refurbishing or building work
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact