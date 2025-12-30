Previous
First snow in 2025... by helstor365
Photo 1836

First snow in 2025...

and probably the last :-(
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
Beautiful scene
December 30th, 2025  
FunnyFace
Looks gorgeous! Why the last? Snowed all winter when I lived (briefly) in Norway.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact