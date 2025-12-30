Sign up
Previous
Photo 1836
First snow in 2025...
and probably the last :-(
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Omabluebird
ace
Beautiful scene
December 30th, 2025
FunnyFace
Looks gorgeous! Why the last? Snowed all winter when I lived (briefly) in Norway.
December 30th, 2025
