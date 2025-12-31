Previous
Barn gnome by helstor365
Photo 1837

Barn gnome

A Norwegian barn gnome wishing everyone a Happy New Year!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Julie Duncan ace
Cute and colorful! Happy New Year, Helge!
December 31st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful bokeh. Happy New Year, to you and your family Helge!
December 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 31st, 2025  
