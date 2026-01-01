Previous
PlanB (Happy new year 2026 edition :-) by helstor365
Photo 1838

PlanB (Happy new year 2026 edition :-)

It started snowing again last night and this was the view from our balcony today! Don't worry, it has already started raining again... It may be January 2026 but we still are in Bergen after all :-)
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

