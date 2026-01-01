Sign up
Photo 1838
PlanB (Happy new year 2026 edition :-)
It started snowing again last night and this was the view from our balcony today! Don't worry, it has already started raining again... It may be January 2026 but we still are in Bergen after all :-)
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st January 2026 10:29am
Tags
snow
,
rain
,
plan-b
