Previous
Picnic anyone? by helstor365
Photo 1840

Picnic anyone?

Only -5C
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a stunning capture of this winter wonderland.
January 3rd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing winter beauty
January 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Spectacular! Maybe with a hot chocolate and a lot of blankets 😁
January 3rd, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfect! Bring the hot chocolate and chicken noodle soup in a thermos! 😉
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact