Previous
Photo 1841
Bergen
-9.5C.... nippy :-)
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2482
photos
98
followers
33
following
504% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
4th January 2026 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and light.
January 4th, 2026
