Previous
Frozen by helstor365
Photo 1843

Frozen

-9.5C again today and the lake is frozen. Up in Northern Norway it was 36.4C today so I guess we can't complain :-)
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact