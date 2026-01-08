Sign up
Photo 1845
Shopping cart on ice
-11.3C this morning.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th January 2026 12:34pm
Tags
abandoned
,
shopping cart
Lin
A fabulous find and capture -a must fav.
January 8th, 2026
Boxplayer
Love it, winter urban
January 8th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
There's something rather glorious about this!
January 8th, 2026
