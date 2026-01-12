Sign up
Photo 1849
Tree felling fellow :-)
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2494
photos
98
followers
33
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th January 2026 3:29pm
Tags
trees
,
park
,
felling
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. The worker is the focus thanks to his uniform
January 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 12th, 2026
