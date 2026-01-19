Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1856
Frozen
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2502
photos
99
followers
33
following
508% complete
View this month »
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Latest from all albums
1850
1851
88
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
19th January 2026 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
frozen
,
pennles
Diana
ace
What a great frozen abstract!
January 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close