Photo 1859
Long exposure
I just placed the camera on the railing of the bridge and set the shutter speed to 25 seconds.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd January 2026 7:26pm
Tags
nightshot
bergen
