Previous
Long exposure by helstor365
Photo 1859

Long exposure

I just placed the camera on the railing of the bridge and set the shutter speed to 25 seconds.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact