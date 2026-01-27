Previous
Bergen Harbour by helstor365
Photo 1864

Bergen Harbour

I haven't taken a photo today (so far ). Here's one I took yesterday. It is a 3 shot pano in my favourite 65 x 24 crop.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact