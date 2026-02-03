Previous
The path is clear... by helstor365
The path is clear...

though no eyes can see
The course laid down long before

Any prog fans around? :-)
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Neil ace
Wonderful winter scene
February 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful scene. And I always like a little Genesis in the morning!
February 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Stunning nature shot.
February 3rd, 2026  
