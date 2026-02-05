Sign up
Previous
Photo 1873
Terrace houses
In Norwegian these kind of houses are called "terassehus". Is terrace house the correct name in English?
In other news, unfortunately bird flu in wild birds has been confirmed here in Bergen.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
FunnyFace
Terrace house indeed, but here in the UK they are built side by side, not in front of each other. Very cool for the view of the lake.
February 5th, 2026
