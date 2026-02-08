Previous
Old boat and red boathouse by helstor365
Photo 1876

Old boat and red boathouse

I had a nice walk today. I went back to the area where I took this photo:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-04-26

I found a path around the little pond and came across this scene.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
