Photo 1876
Old boat and red boathouse
I had a nice walk today. I went back to the area where I took this photo:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2025-04-26
I found a path around the little pond and came across this scene.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2540
photos
99
followers
33
following
513% complete
1876
Tags
ice
,
boat
,
frozen
,
boathouse
