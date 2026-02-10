Sign up
Photo 1878
Balancing act
The heron posed nicely for me today (but he leaves when he's had enough or I get too close :-)
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
3
1
1
365
DC-G90
10th February 2026 10:12am
Tags
heron
Diana
ace
Perfect capture and detail!
February 10th, 2026
